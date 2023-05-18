'Everything Is Well And Will Be Well...': DK Shivakumar Downplays Cong Rift After CM Snub

Following frantic discussions in the wake of Congress' resounding victory in the most recent State assembly elections, DK Shivakumar, the deputy chief minister-designate for Karnataka, declared on Thursday that everything is well inside the party and that everyone will work together.

"Everything is well and will be well...," Karnataka Deputy CM-designate DK Shivakumar said while talking to media in Delhi.

Congress general secretary, K C Venugopal, made the announcement that party leader Siddaramaiah will become the new Chief Minister of Karnataka and DK Shivakumar will serve as his sole deputy. According to a statement made at the party's headquarters, Shivakumar would also continue to lead the Congress in Karnataka till the Lok Sabha elections, the ANI reported.

"DK Shivakumar will continue as the PCC president till the end of parliamentary elections. CM, Deputy CM and a group of ministers will be sworn in on May 20," Venugopal said. "Everything is well and will be well. Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge said that we all have to work together and we accepted it," Venugopal said.

Shivakumar was formerly honoured by Srinivas BV, national president of the Indian Youth Congress. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar "deserve" to become chief ministers, according to Venugopal, who credited the state's people for the party's resounding victory in Karnataka.

"I would like to sincerely thank the people of Karnataka for the victory of the Congress and for standing by the party. Our president Khargeji, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and all the CMs campaigned extensively," Venugopal said.

"We have a very good chunk of leaders there in our party in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are dynamic leaders and are assets for the party. Definitely, everyone has a wish and desire of becoming Chief Minister and they deserve it also, both of them deserve it also," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, according to AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is in-charge of Karnataka, laid the groundwork for the party's campaign there. In order to formally elect Siddaramaiah as the legislature party leader in Karnataka, the Congress legislature party will be held. The new Karnataka administration will be sworn in on May 20 at Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium, where preparations are already being made. Opposition party leaders will likely be present at the swearing-in event.

Following days of intense negotiations in Delhi, where freshly elected Karanataka MLAs had given party leader Mallikarjun Kharge permission to select their leader, a decision was made on the next chief minister of Karnataka. The party leadership conducted a number of meetings over the previous four days, and before making a decision, multiple options were mooted.

(With ANI Inputs)