Breaking all the stereotypes, Droupadi Murmu become the first-ever tribal President of India. NDA candidate Murmu was up against the UPA's Presidential candidate and TMC leader Yashwant Sinha, who lost due to a large vote margin on July 21, 2022.

Notably, from the time President Murmu took oath as 15th President of India, she has been facing the ire of the opposition parties. Congress has left no stone unturned to insult and make derogatory, casteist, and sexist comments against the first citizen of India in several events. Here are three instances of Congress when the party leaders crossed their constitutional line and insulted President Murmu within the span of three months.

1. 'Droupadi Murmu Represents Evil Philosophy': Ajoy Kumar

On July 13, Ajoy Kumar, the AICC in charge of Sikkim, Tripura, and Nagaland made a controversial remark against Droupadi Murmu days ahead of the Presidential Elections when she was an NDA candidate. He said that Murmu represented the 'evil philosophy' and therefore, 'should not be made the symbol or face of the Adivasis' in India.

"It is not about Droupadi Murmu. It is not about an individual. It is not comparing two candidates. Yashwant Sinha is also a very good candidate. Droupadi Murmu is also a decent person. But she represents a very evil philosophy of India. So, we should not make Droupadi Murmu Ji a symbol of Adivasis," said Kumar before the Presidential polls.

Kumar went on to insult former President Ram Nath Kovind, also from the same philosophy, saying, "You tell me, Mr. Kovind is the President and Hathras has happened. Has he said a word? Continuous atrocities on Scheduled Castes are happening all over India and the condition of Scheduled Castes has become worse. So creating symbols and fooling the people of India is what the Modi government is up to. So, this is a fight for the soul of the Nation and all like-minded parties should vote for Yashwant Sinha."

2. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

On July 28, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury sparked a row after referring to President Droupadi Murmu as Rashtrapatni (wife of the nation). This came two days after Droupadi Murmu took charge as President of India. After a huge uproar over the issue, both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha's proceedings were adjourned, as BJP demanded an apology. Chowdhury then called his statement a 'mistake' and asserted that it was not a matter that warranted an apology.

Also, amidst the row over the 'Rashtrapatni' remark, a heated exchange took place between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Union Minister Smriti Irani in Lok Sabha after which the session was adjourned. As per sources, Gandhi approached Rama Devi who chaired the session to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Opposition. At that juncture, Irani who was standing nearby intervened. An MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me."

With pressure mounting, the Congress MP a week later wrote an apology letter to Droupadi Murmu and expressed his regret for having "mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the post" she holds. "I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury wrote in the letter.

3. 'No Country Should Get President Like Her': Udit Raj

On October 6, Congress insulted President of India Droupadi Murmu again as party leader Udit Raj claimed that "no country should get a President like her". He targeted the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu over her 'salt produced in Gujarat is consumed by all Indians' remark by saying, 'sycophancy (Chamchagiri) also has its limits'. Taking to his Twitter, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu Ji. Sycophancy also has its limits. She said that 70% of people eat salt from Gujarat. If you live life by eating salt yourself, you will know."

द्रौपदी मुर्मू जी जैसा राष्ट्रपति किसी देश को न मिले। चमचागिरी की भी हद्द है । कहती हैं 70% लोग गुजरात का नमक खाते हैं । खुद नमक खाकर ज़िंदगी जिएँ तो पता लगेगा। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 5, 2022

As Republic TV confronted Congress' Udit Raj over his disparaging remark on Droupadi Murmu, he remained defiant and refused to apologise. He stated that coming from the tribal community, Murmu has done nothing for the tribals since taking charge as the President. In yet another tweet, he said that the statement made was his personal opinion and has nothing to do with the party. "My heart cries that when SC/ST reach to a higher position, they ditch their communities & become mum."

मेरा बयान द्रोपदी मुर्मू जी के लिऐ निजी है,कांग्रेस पार्टी का नही है।मुर्मू जी को उम्मीदवार बनाया व वोट मांगा आदीवासी के नाम से।राष्ट्रपति बनने से क्या आदिवासी नही रहीं? देश की राष्ट्रपती हैं तो आदिवासी की प्रतिनिधि भी। रोना आता है जब एससी/एसटी के नाम से पद पर जाते हैं फिर चुप। — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 6, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that Raj also defended Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' remark, asserting that he did not see anything wrong with it. "I don't see anything wrong in it. It's pati-patni. She is a woman, so the word was used. I don't see it as an insult. I don't think there is a need to make the issue so big."

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has now summoned Udit Raj over his derogatory remark on President Droupadi and called him a "repetitive offender"

Image: ANI/PTI