EVM Found In BJP MLA's Car In Assam; EC Suspends 4 Officials, Orders Re-polling In Booth

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has suspended four polling officials deputed in Assam’s Karimganj after they were found transporting an Electronic Voting Machine in a private vehicle belonging to BJP MLA Krishnendu Paul. The EC has reportedly ordered repolling in the booth and an FIR has been lodged in the case.

The action comes a day after a ruckus broke out in Karimganj when locals found polling officials getting a ride in the MLA’s car. The polled EVM was found in the Mahindra Bolero, registered in the name of Paul’s family member, some three kilometres from Karimganj. The EVM was being transported to the Patharkandi Vidhan Sabha after the second phase of voting concluded on Thursday.

As per ANI sources, the car of the polling officials had broken down and they took a lift in a passing car that was later identified as belonging to a BJP candidate. Seeing that the car carrying EVM did not belong to the EC officials, locals intercepted the vehicle and attacked the occupants with bamboo poles and sticks, creating tensions in the region. Security forces that reached the spot were also attacked with stones and police had to fire in the air to disperse the crowd.

According to reports, an FIR has been lodged against unknown persons who attacked the car carrying the polled EVM. Further investigation about the sequence of events is underway. As per ANI sources, the EVM was found intact and is currently in the custody of the administration.

Polling officials 'unaware' the vehicle belonged to BJP candidate

The EC initiated disciplinary action against the polling officials, however, a preliminary report sent by the District Election Officer stated that the polling officials transporting the EVM were “initially unaware that the vehicle in question belonged to a BJP MLA.”

The report states that members of the polling party were heading to the strong room when their car broke down, They took a lift from a passing car after failing to establish communication with election officials. However, the vehicle belonged to Patharkandi MLA, who is a candidate in the assembly election. The District Election Officer’s report also mentioned that the EVM was not tampered with.

Opposition threatens to boycott elections

A video of the EVM being transported in the MLA’s car was tweeted by an Assam-based journalist and has gone viral on social media. The Congress party has threatened to boycott the elections if the “open loot and rigging of EVMs” does not stop immediately. Targeting the BJP over the incident, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the EC should act decisively on such complaints and that a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVM’s needs to be carried out by all national parties.

2. The videos are taken as one off incidents and dismissed as aberrations



3. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers.



The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them. 2/3 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 2, 2021

Responding to the Oppositions’ allegations over the incident, Union Minister and BJP leader Jitendra Singh said, “When Congress leaders feel that they losing the elections, they start doubting EVM machines and make rigging claims. More such blames will come in the future.”

Meanwhile, BJP’s Vijay Gupta raised questions over the authenticity of the video, alleging that there could be a political conspiracy behind the incident. He called on the EC for a thorough investigation and similar action against the perpetrators.

“I believe this can be a political conspiracy too. Video editing is very easy these days. The Election Commission should investigate the matter and take action,” Gupta said.

A total of 39 assembly seats went to polls in Assam in the second phase of the election on Thursday with a voter turnout of 73.03% till 6 pm, the EC said.