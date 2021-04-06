EVMs & VVPAT Found At Bengal TMC Neta's House; EC Suspends Officer Who 'slept There'

Four reserved Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT were found at a TMC leader's house at Uluberia in Howrah district as polling went underway in 31 constituencies of West Bengal on Tuesday. The EVMs were recovered from the residence of TMC leader Goutam Ghosh's house, following which the Election Commission suspended a polling Officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah district.

Sector officer slept at politician's house: EC

The EC stated that the sector officer took the reserved EVMs and went to sleep at the residence of the politician for the night, in gross violation of instructions. The polling body said the reserved EVMs have been removed from the election process for the assembly elections and that severe action will be taken against all those involved in the incident.

"Tapan Sarkar, sector officer of Sector 17 in AC 177 Uluberia Uttar at Howrah District went with Reserve EVM and slept at a relative’s house. This is a gross violation of ECI’s instructions for which the Sector Officer has been suspended and charges will be framed for major punishment," the EC said. READ | BJP supporter's wife killed in Bengal's Goghat

The Sector Police attached to Sector Officer has also been directed to be suspended. The said EVM and VVPAT have been taken out of the stock and shall not be used in the polls, said the poll body. Gen Observer Neeraj Pawan has checked the intactness of all seals and the EVMs have now been stored in a separate room in Observer’s custody.

Reacting to the incident of potential poll rigging, BJP candidate of Chiran Bera of Uluberia North has alleged that the TMC leader kept the machines for 'looting votes'.