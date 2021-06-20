Ex-AIADMK Minister M Manikandan Arrested For Allegedly Raping Malaysian Woman

The Chennai police have arrested a former AIADMK Minister M Manikandan from Bengaluru for allegedly raping a Malaysian woman and causing miscarriage as well as for criminal intimidation. He was arrested after the Madras High Court refused to give an anticipatory bill to him. The former Minister was absconding and two special teams were formed to nab him.

In May, the woman had lodged a complaint against the former Minister, accusing him of cheating her. As per reports, the Adyar All Women Police booked him under different Sections of the IPC, including 376 (rape), 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 417 (punishment for cheating), 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) and the IT Act.

Manikandan accused of abusing, cheating

As per the complaint, Manikandan had cheated the woman after having been in a live-in relationship with her for a few years. She also mentioned that he had promised to marry her and made her pregnant thrice, forced her to get abortions, and threatened her family members in Malaysia when she insisted on marriage. However, Manikandan reportedly denied all the allegations made by her.

Earlier this month, the former Minister had moved the Madras High Court seeking anticipatory bail, following which, the Court had directed the police not to arrest him till June 9.

Noting that all the details of her abuse had been mentioned in the complaint, Shantini Theva, the woman who complained, claimed that she had WhatsApp photos as evidence to show that she lived with Manikandan for five years. Showing pictures from her alleged WhatsApp chat with the AIADMK leader (which she attached with her complaint to the Police), she claimed that Manikandan had threatened her by saying that he had photos of her including those in compromising position.