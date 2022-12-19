Ex-AIADMK Minister's Car Attacked, Party Member Kidnapped Amid Panchayat VP Tussle

Former Tamil Nadu Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader MR Vijayabhaskar's car was allegedly attacked on the way from Dindigul to Karur by unknown miscreants on Monday, sources said.

According to sources, Vijayabhaskar was travelling with Karur district village panchayat vice president candidate Thiruvika when people in four cars blocked their car and allegedly threw acid at the vehicle. The miscreants also allegedly kidnapped Thiruvika.

Sources privy to the development said that the Karur district village panchayat vice president election was scheduled to take place today as per the order from the court.

Thiruvika, an AIADMK member, had filed a petition in Madurai court stating the election was delayed for no reason. Therefore, the court had given time till 2 pm on Monday, December 19, to conduct the election.

Meanwhile, at Nagampatti, on the way from Dindigul to Karur when AIADMK member Thiruvika was travelling along with former AIADMK minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar, unknown people in 4 cars blocked them, threw acid on their car and kidnapped Thiruvika.

In 12 panchayats in Karur districts, DMK and AIADMK have won six each but the post of vice chairman has been lying vacant.

Taking note of the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot. An investigation has been launched and the hunt is on to nab kidnappers, sources said.