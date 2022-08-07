Ex-AICC Spokesperson Dasoju Sravan Joins BJP; 'only Party That Can Dethrone TRS Govt'

Former All India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, who recently resigned from Telangana Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Sunday. Sravan had quit Congress alleging chaos within the party under the direction of state unit chief Revanth Reddy.

After joining the saffron party, Dasoju Sravan said, "Telangana Congress is not capable of fighting the dictatorial rule of (Chief Minister) K Chandrasekhar Rao and only BJP has the confidence to dethrone the TRS government."

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, a corruption-free government will be formed in the state. The people of Telangana have bestowed their faith and belief in BJP. I have joined the party to bring sustainable development under the guidance of PM Modi," he added.

Hearty Welcome to Shri @sravandasoju garu into @BJP4Telangana. Delighted that a nationalist like you has made the right decision & together we will work for development of Telangana under able guidance of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji & @BJP4India President Shri @JPNadda ji. pic.twitter.com/VmXAMbJF8N — Bandi Sanjay Kumar (@bandisanjay_bjp) August 7, 2022

While quitting Congress on Friday, Dasoju Sravan had accused Revanth Reddy of running the party like a mafia, as per his "whims and fancy." He claimed that Revanth Reddy disregarded all of Sonia Gandhi’s and Rahul Gandhi’s ideals.

“He (Reddy) is showing disregard toward backward classes, demonstrating upper-class hegemony. Because of Reddy, Congress pushed to a position where they cannot fight KCR. I thus resign with resentment,” Sravan alleged after resigning from the Congress.

'Congress can't fight TRS due to Reddy's dictatorial tendencies'

Sravan’s resignation from the party is the second one this week. Earlier on Tuesday, senior Congress leader and MLA from Telangana’s Munugode constituency, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy quit the party and also as a legislator.

“Since 2014, I have been fighting on behalf of the Congress party as a spokesperson against the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party with the hope to dethrone KCR, but unfortunately because of tyrannical tendencies, dictatorial tendencies of Revanth Reddy, the congress party has pushed itself in the position where they cannot fight with KCR and TRS party.”

“I tried speaking to Rahul Gandhi and my mentors in Congress like Jairam Ramesh but unfortunately they are also helpless because of this erratic attitude of Revanth Reddy,” he said.

(With agency inputs)