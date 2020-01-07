CONTROVERSIAL: Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Calls PM Modi 'Hindu Jinnah'

Former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi on Monday made a controversial remark where he called Prime Minister Narendra Modi India's "Hindu Jinnah" and accused him of following the "two-nation theory" of the Pakistan founder to divide the nation on the basis of religion. The Congress leader also decried Sunday night attack on JNU students, saying it was reflective of the BJP's "policy of repression that would bring further misfortune" for the country.

"The Prime Minister alleges that we (the Congress) are talking the language of Pakistan, but it is he who has reduced himself to the level of the neighboring country. He is following (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah's two-nation theory (to divide the country) on the basis of religion and has emerged as India's Hindu Jinnah," Tarun Gogoi said.

BJP is trying to rule the country with an ideology akin to Jinnah’s two-nation theory, while Jinnah was for Muslims & BJP are for Hindus. CAA was aimed at giving citizenship to the Hindus but the Hindus of India have stood against it to guard the secular character of the country. — Tarun Gogoi (@tarun_gogoi) January 5, 2020

'Indians reject Hindutva'

"We are Hindus but we don't want our country to become a Hindu Rashtra. The majority of people who are protesting, and even those who have been killed, are Hindus. They do not want the Hindutva the BJP and RSS are propagating," the former Assam CM asserted in a press conference.

He added that the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night posed a threat to the country's unity and integrity.

BJP's 'policy of repression'

Tarun Gogoi highlighted that the anti-CAA agitation began in Assam but spread across India as a backlash to BJP's "policy of repression". He labelled the Modi government "arrogant" and not open to criticism.

'BJP has no political knowledge'

Referring to the killing of five protesters in police action during the anti-CAA stir in Assam, Tarun Gogoi said the BJP governments at the Centre and in the state were still blaming the Congress and the Left for the violence. "Are we so powerful that we can instigate AASU, AJYCP, KMSS and all other regional organizations to come out on the streets to protest? There is no conspiracy. BJP has no political knowledge and is not interested in listening to the voice of the people," Gogoi said.

(With PTI inputs)