Ex-Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Health 'slightly Improves', Still Critical: Gauhati Hospital

Veteran Congress leader and former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi's health remains critical after doctors said there was a slight improvement in health parameters earlier in the day. Earlier on Sunday, the hospital had stated that his health showed a slight improvement after it had deteriorated on Saturday. He was said to be "critical" on Saturday after which the hospital put him on ventilator support following post-COVID complications.

"Last evening former Assam Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi's health deteriorated so we intubated him, he was critical yesterday. His AGB (arterial blood gas) test and parameters are slightly better today," the Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said earlier on Sunday.

Sarma had informed on Saturday that Tarun Gogoi's health condition deteriorated with multi-organ failure and he has become unconscious with difficulty in breathing. The three times CM of Assam has been battling with post covid complications for over a month now.

READ | Marginal Improvement In Tarun Gogoi's Health Condition: Doctor

READ | Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi's Health Condition Deteriorates Due To Post-COVID Complications

The doctors of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where he is admitted, are in touch with the experts of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) over the 86-year old veteran Congress politician's health and have ruled out the possibility of shifting him outside the state in this condition, Sarma said.

The Assam Health Minister added that constant updates about his health are being given to the family members and every decision is being taken with their consent only.

Gogoi had tested positive for COVID-19 on August 25 and was admitted to the GMCH the next day. After spending two months in GMCH for treatment of COVID-19 and other post-recovery complications, he was discharged on October 25, only to be admitted again on November 2 due to post-COVID complications and was on non-invasive ventilation till his condition deteriorated on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Former Assam CM Tarun Gogoi Discharged From Hospital After 2 Months

READ | Marginal Improvement In Tarun Gogoi's Health Condition: Doctor