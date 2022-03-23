Ex-Bihar CM Manjhi Angry Over Attack On His Niece In Gaya; 'I Would Have Killed Attackers'

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi expressed distress over the Bihar law-and-order situation in the state after his niece, Kesari Manjhi, was reportedly injured in an attack on Sunday. According to Manjhi, around 25 people, including local strongmen, attacked his niece Kesari Devi, who is a Panchayat member, and her family members in the Gaya district.

Jitan Ram Manjhi said, “If such an incident would've happened with me I would open fire on them and at least kill 2 to 5 attackers”.

“Around 25 people, including local strongmen, attacked my niece Kesari Devi, who is a Panchayat member, and her family members,” the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief stated.

Manji on the attack on his niece in Gaya

Manji, after he met his relatives admitted to the Magadh Medical College said that the incident had revealed the weakness of the state police. He said that Kesari Devi winning the panchayat election had provoked many from the Koeri community, who orchestrated the attack. Kesari Manjhi’s son Avinash said that the attack was carried out by the goons from the Parvati area out of hatred for their caste.

Earlier on March 20, the incident occurred in Mohkampur village under Barachatti block. The attackers allegedly tried to abduct Kesari Devi’s daughter-in-law but when the family resisted, they attacked them with their weapons. Manjhi informed that an FIR against 20 persons has been registered at the Dobhi police station but so far only one person has been arrested.

Image: ANI