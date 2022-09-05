Ex-Bihar Minister Forcing Kidnapping Victim To Compromise? Sensational Letter Accessed

In an embarrassment for RJD, former Bihar Law Minister Kartik Kumar was accused of pressurising Rajeev Ranjan Singh whom he had allegedly kidnapped to compromise. Elected to the Legislative Council in April, he is considered close to don-turned-politician Anant Singh who was disqualified as an MLA after being convicted in an arms case. After it emerged that an arrest warrant had been issued against him in the aforesaid kidnapping case, he was shifted to the Sugarcane Industries Ministry on August 31.

However, he resigned from the Cabinet within hours of his portfolio being changed. On Monday, Republic TV accessed a letter written by the kidnapping victim's wife Divya Singh to the Patna High Court Chief Justice. She alleged that 4 persons close to Kumar entered the Beur Central Jail, where her husband is incarcerated at present, between 1.30-4 pm on August 20 and started exerting pressure on him to compromise. Maintaining that this can be cross-checked from the CCTV footage, she requested the CJ to ensure his safety.

Divya Singh stressed, "This incident has shaken up the confidence of the undersigned and her entire family in the safety and security of her husband. The CCTV footage of Central Jail, Beur for relevant date and time can be checked for the verification of the claim of the undersigned. The undersigned is writing this letter to your Lordship since I was informed that my husband was in judicial custody and since your Lordship is the permanent head of the entire judiciary system in the state of Bihar. Therefore, the safety and security of my husband lies in your Lordship."

Read the full letter here:

RJD leader under scanner

Kartik Kumar was charged under IPC Sections 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 363 (kidnapping), 364 (kidnapping in order to murder) and 365. On February 16, 2017, the Allahabad High Court, comprising Justice Sanjay Priya dismissed the RJD leader's anticipatory bail petition, citing that the victim had fully described the role played by him during his kidnapping. Moreover, the HC on July 7 junked Kumar's plea seeking the quashing of proceedings against him.

While he was granted protection from arrest till September 1, a local court in Danapur rejected his bail plea thereafter. However, he is yet to be arrested in connection with this case. Speaking to Republic TV earlier, Kumar had insisted, "The first thing is that no such case against me. I have mentioned everything in my affidavit. Anyone who fights elections provides details about cases against them in the affidavit. Making an allegation and proving the allegation are two different things".