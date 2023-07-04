Ex-BJP Ally Om Prakash Rajbhar Claims Maharashtra-like Shake-up In Uttar Pradesh In Offing

Om Prakash Rajbhar, the former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has made claims of potential political upheaval in Uttar Pradesh, akin to the recent developments witnessed in Maharashtra, where Ajit Pawar revolted and joined as the deputy chief minister in the Shinde - Fadnavis government. Rajbhar, who was once part of the Samajwadi Party (SP)-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh, has asserted that several SP MLAs are in contact with his party, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), might switch sides.

Addressing the media, Rajbhar said, “Maharashtra-like scenario could be expected in Uttar Pradesh.” He further cited growing discontent among SP workers towards the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav as a key factor behind the potential defections. Rajbhar's claims have been met with mixed reactions and have become the subject of intense political debate.

Responding to Rajbhar's assertions, BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi, in conversation with Republic TV, argued that the Samajwadi Party has a history of electoral defeats, including the 2014, 2019, 2017, and 2022 elections. Tripathi claimed that the discontent within the party's ranks is not surprising and that Rajbhar's association with the SP further discredits his statements.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) refused to comment on the matter stating that it is an internal issue concerning the SP and the BJP. The silence from the BSP, a significant player in Uttar Pradesh politics, raised questions about their stance on a potential political realignment in the state.

The claims made by Om Prakash Rajbhar have added fuel to the already charged political atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh. As the state gears up for the upcoming general elections, such speculation of MLAs switching sides has the potential to impact the political landscape significantly. The alliances and realignments that may emerge in the coming months will shape the electoral dynamics and set the stage for a fiercely contested battle for power in one of India's most populous states.

It remains to be seen whether Rajbhar's assertions hold any truth and if Uttar Pradesh experiences a Maharashtra-like shake-up, further intensifying the political drama unfolding in the state.