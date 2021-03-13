Ex-BJP Leader Yashwant Sinha Joins TMC, Says ‘Atal Ji's Govt Believed In Consensus’

Former Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yashwant Sinha on Saturday joined Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) just weeks ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections. The 83-year-old politician who served as a Finance Minister under PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee had quit the BJP in 2018.

Sinha was officially inducted in his new party at the Trinamool Bhawan in Kolkata in the presence of Derek O'Brien, Sudip Bandopadhyay, and Subrata Mukherjee. His joining the TMC faction is seen as a great catch for a party that has witnessed a steady outflow of both leaders and legislators in the past few months.

Taking a swipe at the ruling party, he said that BJP during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure is not the same under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rule.

"BJP during Atal Ji's time believed in consensus but today's government believes in crushing and conquering. Akalis, BJD have left the BJP. Who is standing with BJP today?" he said.

Why did Yashwant Sinha quit BJP?

Sinha served as the Finance Minister of India in November 1990, under PM Chandra Shekhar. He held the post again between December 1998 and July 2002 under PM Vajpayee. From then to May 2004, he served as India's Foreign Minister.

As the BJP underwent a generational change in the last decade, Yashwant Sinha was perceived to have been sidelined by party members. He soon became a vocal critic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later quit the party.

In the run-up to the Bengal polls, TMC has seen a number of senior leaders including Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee shifting loyalties to the BJP - which is keen on dethroning Mamata Banerjee. Sinha's entry into the TMC at this point holds up an example that the defections are a two-way street.

(Image credits: Twitter@AdityaGoswami_)