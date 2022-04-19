Ex-BJP MLA hopes for justice from CM after official survey of his kin’s building

Shahjahanpur (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) A former BJP MLA who had crossed over to the Samajwadi Party has said he hopes for justice after revenue officials surveyed a building owned by his family to detect a possible violation of the building bylaws.

Terming the official action as a conspiracy at the behest of his local opponents, former MLA Roshanlal Verma said he hopes for “justice from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath”.

The incident comes amid cases of local authorities bulldozing illegal constructions across the state.

Recently, a petrol pump owned by SP's Bhojipura MLA Shazil Islam Ansari was razed in Bareilly district earlier this month.

Tilhar tehsil’s Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Upadhyay told PTI on Tuesday that following complaints against the former MLA, a team of revenue officials were sent to take measurement of the building.

He added that the survey continued till late on Monday night.

"After matching the measurement of the building, this will be compared with the government's approved map and only then something could be said in this regard," the SDM said.

Verma, meanwhile, on Tuesday said the building which was surveyed belongs to his daughter-in-law and this action has been initiated under the influence of local BJP leaders owing to political rivalry.

"The land was purchased in 2010 and is registered in the name of my daughter-in-law Ruchi Verma. I myself want the measurement to be taken as per the provisions of the law. I have full faith in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and, I hope, he will get conducted an impartial probe," Verma said.

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, Verma along with former Labour Minister Swami Prasad Maurya had tendered resignation and joined the Samajwadi Party.

Verma had won the 2017 elections from the Tilhar assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur district on a BJP ticket.

In 2022, he contested the assembly polls on an SP ticket but lost to BJP's Salona Kushwaha. PTI CORR NAV SNS RAX RAX

