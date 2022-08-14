Ex-BJP MLC And Shiv Sangram Chief Vinayak Mete Dies In Road Accident Near Mumbai

In a shocking incident from the state of Maharashtra, former BJP MLC and Shiv Sangram chief Vinayak Mete passed away on Sunday after his car met with a fatal accident near Mumbai. The accident took place at the Mumbai-Pune expressway on Sunday morning following which he immediately succumbed to his injuries.

According to the latest reports, the accident took place around 5:30 AM near the Khopoo tunnel on the expressway, 70 km away from Mumbai when he was travelling in his white SUV car. Mete was immediately rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

While his vehicle has been found in a devastated state on the expressway, the police have also registered a case and are investigating the cause of the accident.

In the first reaction from the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari took to Twitter and consoled the sudden death of the Shiv Sangram president. "His dedicated work for the upliftment of backward classes was noteworthy. Deepest condolences", he wrote.

Shocked and saddened to know about the demise of Vinayak Mete, President, Shiv Sangram Sanghatana in a road accident. His dedicated work for the upliftment of backward classes was noteworthy. Deepest condolences🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/YwknHxLbRv — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) August 14, 2022

On the other hand, Maharashtra cabinet minister Girish Mahajan also spoke to Republic TV and expressed grief over the demise of Vinayak Mete.

"He was an efficient leader and did great work, especially towards social causes. He has done great work for farmers, towards education. His death is a great loss for the society and the entire state of Maharashtra", Mahajan added.

Notably, getting elected unopposed as an MLC under the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016, Mete failed to get a position in the new alliance government formed by Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra, as the BJP did not allot any seat to any of its allies, including his Shiv Sangram party. However, he is said to have a stronghold over the parts of the Marathwada region in the state.

Image: Republic World