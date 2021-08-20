Ex-BJP Mohit Gupta Joins SAD; Majithia Calls Sidhu 'Joking President' Of Punjab Congress

A team of 13 BJP leaders including a former minister from Amritsar joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) at Chandigarh on Friday. During the address, former minister of SAD Bikram Singh Majithia, also a leader of the Mazza region of Punjab, termed Navjot Singh Sidhu as joking president of the Punjab Congress. Majithia attacked the entire congress saying that even ‘Pappu (Rahul Gandhi) was aware that Congress had appointed one joking president and four working presidents in the Punjab Congress as a new team'. Majithia added that the congress and the people of Punjab are very much aware of the non-seriousness of Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Though BJP leaders landing in the SAD fold are always against Navjot Singh Sidhu, who is also an MLA from Amritsar East. Majithia praised that while serving as minister, Anil Joshi developed Amritsar and that work was considered by the people of Punjab. Majithia added that even Sidhu was also from ruling SAD-BJP but only for sounding jokes to people. Majithia said that as Anil Joshi joined hands with SAD, now the party will show the ground to ‘Thoko Talli’ (Navjot Singh Sidhu). Anil Joshi, Bikram Majithia will be facing Navjot Singh Sidhu in the upcoming assembly elections in Punjab. On the other side, Navjot Singh Sidhu is pressing the action against Majithia over drugs case in Punjab. Both the leaders never miss a chance to attack each other on a public platform.

After BJP leaders and workers joined SAD, the party claims that now it is stronger for the 2022 elections in Punjab. Before this, SAD formed an alliance with BSP to cater to the Dalit votes in Punjab. Now, the joining of these BJP faces is expected to bring Hindu support to the party in Punjab. While addressing the gathering, Anil Joshi says that we are committed to the Hindu issues in Punjab and also to industries of Punjab and everything would be possible staying in the fold of SAD.

Since SAD has left NDA, the party was searching for an alternate to counter the Hindu seats and votes in Punjab. SAD’s first attempt to make balance after joining hands with BSP focusing on Dalit votes. And now a team of Hindu leaders from Amritsar including the minister was taken into the party fold. After Hindu leaders joined SAD, Sukhbir Singh Badal claims that Hindu-Sikh Ekta & Bhaicharak Sanjh got a boost in Punjab.