Ex-Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Distances BJP From Dharam Sansad: 'Congress Organised It'

Passing the buck to Congress, Chhattisgarh ex-CM Raman Singh on Monday, claimed the controversial 'Dharam Sansad' in Raipur was organised by Congress. He alleged that the program was a result of Congress' internal politics, adding that BJP had no relation to it. Condemning the insult hurled at the Father of India at the event, he said no one had the right to criticise Gandhiji.

EX-CM: "Congress organised Dharam Sansad"

"Who organised the Dharam Sansad? Who attended it? It was not an event organised by BJP. Dharam Sansad program was organized by Congress. It is not right to question BJP. This subject is the result of internal politics of Congress. No one should pass remarks on Bapu," Singh told reporters in Raipur.

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politcs and were aided by 'Maha Harami' Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govts, politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That 'Maha harami' Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

He added, "No one is telling you to do riots. You are not prepared, Muslims are very well-prepared. Even police warn us not to take out saffron rallies in Muslim areas. Police are slaves of administration, administration are slaves of govt, govt are slaves of politicians".

Aggrieved at Kalicharan's blatantly communal speech, another Hindu leader Mahant Ram Sunder Das boycotted the event, walking off the stage. Questioning the audience as to why they clapped for Kalicharan's speech, has asked 'Was Gandhi really a traitor?' to low murmurs of 'No'. Stating that this was not the agenda of Dharam Sansad, he distanced himself from the event.

Slamming the communal speech, AAP MP Sanjay Singh expressed shock at the insult to the Father of our nation. Similarly, Congress too stated that one may have ideological differences with Gandhiji, but no one has the right to insult him. The party's leaders lauded Das for standing up to Kalicharan stating 'A Hindu cannot remain silent at insult of Gandhi'. An FIR has been registered at Tikrapara police station on the complaint of Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj for his abuse against Gandhi.