WATCH: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha Member Amid Big Ruckus By Opposition

Days after his nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Ramnath Kovind, former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday morning has taken the oath. As Gogoi took the oath in presence of Rajya Sabha Chairman and vice president Venkaiah Naidu, the opposition staged a walkout. The opposition has been attacking the former CJI after the President on March 16 nominated him as the Rajya Sabha member.

Gogoi on his nomination

Breaking his silence as to why he has accepted the Rajya Sabha nomination, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi, on Tuesday, while speaking to a local channel said: "My presence in Parliament will be an opportunity to project the views of the Judiciary before the legislature and vice versa. I have accepted the nomination to the Rajya Sabha because of a strong conviction that the legislature and judiciary must at some point work for nation-building," he said to a leading Assamese News channel.

President Kovind nominates Gogoi as Rajya Sabha MP

On Monday evening, President Ramnath Kovind nominated former CJI Gogoi as a Rajya Sabha MP. The President has under clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution, nominated the former CJI to fill the vacancy in Rajya Sabha due to the retirement of one of the nominated member. Gogoi had retired after pronouncing the historic Ayodhya verdict. 51 seats in Rajya Sabha will fall vacant in April, five more in June, one in July, and 11 in November this year.

About Ranjan Gogoi

Ranjan Gogoi- 46th Chief Justice of India is the son of former Assam chief minister Kesab Chandra Gogoi and completed his law from Delhi University. He was elevated as a judge in the Supreme Court on 23 April 2012 and subsequently succeeded then-CJI Dipak Misra on 3 October 2018. He retired from the Supreme Court on November 17 last year.

Gogoi gave judgement on several landmark cases namely - Ayodhya dispute land case, review judgment in the Rafale case, contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CJI office under RTI, Sabarimala review verdict. He retired on 17 November after pronouncing the Ayodhya judgement.

