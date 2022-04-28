Ex-CM Arjun Munda Slams Jharkhand Min's 'If 20% Disturbed...' Remark; 'Don't Breach Limit'

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda on Wednesday tore into Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hassan over the latter's not to 'mess with the minority' warning to the Central government. Speaking to the media, the former Jharkhand Chief Minister reminded Hassan that being a Minister in the state government, he should not resort to provocation.

"When you take the oath of office, you are bound by certain limits. Under no condition, you should try to surpass or breach those limits," the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. Before Munda, BJP MP from Jharkhand, Nishikant Dubey also slammed Hafizul Hassan for his open threat."Have you given supari to this minister? Your agenda of instigating conversion and inciting communal hatred is now out in the open. Hafeez is an MLA from my Lok Sabha constituency. In the next election, I will ensure his bail gets cancelled," Dubey tweeted.

Also, Jharkhand BJP President Deepak Prakash said," This is the real face of Hemant Soren government. If the Chief Minister has the courage, he should ask the minister to resign."

Jharkhand Minister's 'mess with the minority' warning

Jharkhand Minister and JMM leader Hafizul Hassan Hafizul Hassan, who is an MLA from Madhupur and currently holds the Youth and Sports Affairs portfolio in Hemant Soren cabinet, stoked controversy after he warned the central government against 'messing with the minority', saying that if the 20% population is troubled, the 70% majority would suffer.

"Whatever the Central government is doing against us will cause them equal damage. If we make up 20% of the population, you are 70%. If you shut down our businesses and homes, you too have 70% to lose," the minister said, in a warning to the BJP-led union government.

It is pertinent to note that Hassan has a controversial background. In 2014, he was booked under Sections 409/420/120B and 177 of the IPC for criminal breach of trust with respect to properties.