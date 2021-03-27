Ex-CM Fadnavis Alleges 'MVA Ministers Scared What Sachin Vaze Will Reveal' Amid NIA Probe

Rebutting the Maharashtra government's denial on its involvement in the Sachin Vaze case, ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday, alleged that NCP minister Nawab Malik and his aides 'feared exposure'. He said that NCP ministers were now thinking about what Sachin Vaze will reveal. Vaze, who has been arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, is currently in NIA custody till April 3.

Fadnavis: 'Nawab Malik and aides scared of exposure'

"Nawab Malik and his aides are under fear that they will be exposed soon. They are thinking now what Sachin Vaze will reveal, " said Fadnavis. Refuting MVA govt's allegations of defaming the police, he added, " They are defaming maha police, which is known for its services. We are not defaming, they are the ones who have reinstated him, not us." READ | Congress alleges 'NIA suppressing Vazegate evidence'; asks why Param Bir not questioned?

After ex-CP Param Bir Singh accused Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of 'extortion', NCP Nawab Malik had retaliated, "What did Param Bir Singh discuss with Sachin Vaze for three hours before he was arrested in the Hiran case?". Later, after Fadnavis claimed that ex-cop Rashmi Shukla had filed a report on alleged corruption in police transfers. In rebuttal, Malik said," Fadnavis was Chief Minister and the Home Ministry was also with him. Directly, no Minister transfers someone," adding, "The two officers who went to Delhi were working for the BJP. It has been established that Rashmi Shukla was tapping the phone."

Vaze, Antilla & Mansukh Hiren

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence since 1 AM, intervening night on between Wednesday-Thursday. Later on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. With the deceased wife alleging murder, Maharashtra ATS probed and arrested a bookie and convicted cop Vinayak Shinde in connection with Hiren's murder.

With NIA taking over the Antilla bomb scare, Vaze was arrested on March 20 for his alleged involvement in placing explosives in the aforementioned car and has been sent to custody till April 3. NIA has claimed that Sachin Vaze had worn excessive-sized clothes (kurta-pyjamas) to conceal his identity on February 25 when the explosives-laden car was seen near Antilla, citing CCTV footage from the site, invoking UAPA against Vaze. While Vaze has been suspended again from police service, his superior - Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh has been transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He has sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded Vaze to collect Rs 100 crores from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month - which has been refuted by NCP.