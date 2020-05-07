Ex-CM Fadnavis Slams Uddhav Govt Alleges Apathy At Sion Hospital Amid Rising Covid Cases

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, a shocking incident took place in a hospital in Mumbai's Sion. The dead bodies of Covid-19 patients were allegedly kept next to patients undergoing treatment in a hospital. Reacting on the incident, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the state government should take immediate action.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Fadnavis said that it is an extremely serious matter and if the state government let this kind of incident happen, it would seem like Maharashtra does not have a guardian. Meanwhile, reports said that Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered an enquiry into a case of mishandling of Covid-19 positive dead bodies in the city.

What is the incident?

The incident was first flagged by BJP leader Nitesh Rane who on Wednesday night tweeted a video and blamed the Mumbai civic body of 'mismanagement'. He claimed that the dean of Sion hospital said that the relatives of Covid patients do not come to take the bodies, so they are kept in the hospital. The BJP leader called it a medical emergency.

In Sion hospital..patients r sleeping next to dead bodies!!!

This is the extreme..what kind of administration is this!

Very very shameful!! @mybmc pic.twitter.com/NZmuiUMfSW — nitesh rane (@NiteshNRane) May 6, 2020

