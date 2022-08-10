Former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi spoke exclusively to Republic TV on Wednesday affirming Hindustani Awam Morcha's (HAM) full support to the new Mahagathbandhan government in the state. Manjhi expressed that the HAM was looking forward to getting at least 2 berths in the Cabinet, and defended Kumar's decision to leave the BJP.

"We should get at least 2 posts in the Government, we have supported Nitish Kumar and we expect 2 posts. This is a matter of chance. The formula is that we should get at least 2 berths. But whatever the Chief Minister wants we will agree to it. I have worked as a Chief Minister, and I am also respected as an ex-CM, only because of Nitish Kumar. So whatever the scenario is, I will stand by him," said Jitan Ram Manjhi. He also called the Bihar CM a 'suitable PM candidate' for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Hitting out at the BJP for 'communalising' politics, he said, "Time changes, he (Kumar) had left Lalu then and is leaving BJP today because nothing is a bigger issue than communalism. There are talks about saffronisation, and making India a Hindu nation which is concerning. In 2014, PM Modi ji had given me great respect but there is a lot of difference between the BJP then and now. Today, under Nadda sahab, communal politics has been encouraged."

Mahagathbandhan Govt to have 35 Ministers: Sources

As per Republic's latest scoop, the newly formed Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar is likely to have 35 Ministers including CM Nitish Kumar. While RJD will have 15 Ministers, JDU will have to settle for 13 Ministerial berths. On the other hand, Congress and HAM(S) might get 4 and 1 Ministries respectively.

JDU will retain the Ministerial posts which it held in the erstwhile regime including the Home Ministry. The rest of the portfolios such as Finance, Urban Development and Housing, Disaster Management, Environment & Forest, IT, BC & EBC Welfare, Industry, etc, will be divided among Congress, RJD and other allies.

As per sources, Tejashwi Yadav will first visit Nitish Kumar's residence with MLAs of the Mahagathbandhan and then head towards the Raj Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony scheduled for 2 PM.