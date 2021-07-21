Former Rajasthan CM Kalyan Singh's Health Critical, Put On Life Support

Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan has been put on a life support system since Tuesday evening, July 20, as his situation continues to deteriorate. The Minister, who is being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) has deemed his situation 'critical'. All aspects of his health are being closely monitored by the senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology, the hospital mentioned.

Former CM Kalyan Singh's 'health status is critical'

As per the hospital's statement on Wednesday, July 21, the minister has been intubated since yesterday and expert consultants are constantly monitoring him. "Former CM Kalyan Singh's health status is critical. He has been intubated and put on a life-saving support system since yesterday evening. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by the expert Consultants," the hospital said in a bulletin.

Earlier on Tuesday, a health advisory post had stated that Singh had been on a non-invasive ventilator after suffering from breathing problems. A course of antibiotics and antifungal drugs has been administered for the treatment of sepsis in Singh's blood, according to the report. The director of the SGPGI, Professor RK Dhiman, is also keeping an eye on his progress. The former governor of Rajashtan, Singh was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital on the evening of July 4 due to infection and unconsciousness. He had previously been treated at Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute.

Ministers have been pouring visits

Earlier this week on Sunday, July 18, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited the hospital to enquire about Singh's health. Apart from CM Yogi, Smriti Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, paid a visit to SGPGI to meet Singh last week, where Singh was at ease talking to the minister, the hospital bulletin stated. Suresh Khanna, the UP Minister for Medical Education, Finance, and Parliamentary Affairs, also paid a visit to the hospital to meet Singh. Even BJP national president J P Nadda along with BJP's national general secretary BL Santosh and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya visited the minister earlier this month.

In his political career with BJP, Kalyan Singh, 89 has served two terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and several terms as MLA for Atrauli for Jana Sangh, Janata Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party. He was appointed Governor of Rajasthan on 26 August 2014.

(With ANI inputs)

(IMAGE- PTI)