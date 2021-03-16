Ex-CM Narayanasamy To Not Contest Puducherry Polls; Cong Releases First List Of Candidates

With just weeks to go for the Puducherry Assembly Elections, the BJP and Congress announced their first list of candidates for the upcoming polls. After finding no place in the first list of candidates, AICC Puducherry in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao has confirmed that former Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, who recently lost power following a no-confidence motion, will not contest the elections. The former Rajya Sabha MP had earlier said that he would vacate the Nellithope seat which he won in 2016 by-polls. Gundu Rao added that the former CM will look after the campaign and election management.

On the other hand, BJP national secretary Arun Singh announced candidates for nine constituencies ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. The saffron party has fielded Vivilian Richards Johnkumar to contest on Nellithope. It has been learnt that the AIADMK-BJP-NRC alliance has been riddled with multiple issues. The BJP has also given a ticket to former Congress leader Namassivayam, who recently jumped the ship, causing a collapse of the Puducherry government.

Tensions rose between BJP and AIADMK after candidates from both parties filed nomination papers for the same constituency. As per sources, both parties are expected to chair a meeting to decide on the outcome. Further, DMK's candidate from Karaikal is set to join the All India NR Congress (AINRC) after Stalin's party denied him a ticket for the upcoming elections.

Narayanasamy loses majority

The crisis escalated in Puducherry on February 17 when Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy and 13 other MLAs called on Raj Nivas and submitted a letter stating that the V Narayanasamy-led government has lost its majority owing to the resignation of four Congress legislators — A Namassivayam, E Theeppainjan, John Kumar, Malladi Krishna Rao and the disqualification of N Dhanavelou. Namassivayam and Theeppainjan have already joined BJP. On February 18, N Rangasamy, AIADMK MLA A Anbalagan and nominated MLA V Saminathan met L-G Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan personally and reiterated their request for the current government to prove its majority on the floor of the House.

On February 22, the Congress-led government in the Union Territory collapsed as it had the support of only 12 MLAs in the 26-member Puducherry Assembly. The Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance (SDA) cited the nomination of three BJP MLAs, threats of the probe by Central agencies and luring of some legislators to hold the Union government responsible for the government's collapse. Subsequently, President's Rule was imposed in the Union Territory.

