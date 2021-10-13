Ex-CM Siddaramaiah Alleges Karnataka Govt 'not Concerned' About People In Kalaburagi

Karnataka Legislative party leader Siddaramaiah has said that the state administration is unconcerned about the lives of the people in Kalaburagi, where earthquake has terrified residents for the past 20 days.

Siddaramaiah stated,

"People are really terrified, and they are fleeing their villages and heading somewhere else because of the earthquake, yet no minister from the government has visited this spot and looked after this matter."

"Being in responsible post at least Deputy Commissioner of Kalburgi must have visited the Chincholi and Sedam where the earthquake is making people sleepless, she doesn't have any concern towards people, she has sent assistants when she came to know that I was coming there, she came and went back without announcing any relief or solution to the people," he noted.

He also insisted that the Karnataka government must make quick decisions to protect the 'fearful' people of Afzalpur. Siddaramaiah then accused the CM Basavaraj Bommai administration of not acting enough when a similar disaster struck Kalburgi earlier.

"Being in the responsible and powerful position of Deputy commissioner of Kalaburagi, she could have ordered of relief on the spot," Siddaramaiah said while attacking the Deputy Commissioner. "The Karnataka government must make hasty choices in order to protect the people of Afzalpur, who are quite fearful at this moment. The similar thing happened in Kalburgi earlier, but this time the government would have made a war foot relief decision," Siddaramaiah remarked.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Chairs Meeting After Earthquakes Jolt Kalaburagi

Meanwhile, State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai convened a meeting with officials on Tuesday to review the earthquake tremors observed in portions of Karnataka's Kalaburagi during the last few days.

According to the Chief Minister's office, an emergency meeting was held in Bengaluru with officials from the Natural Disaster Management Cell to examine the state's preparedness in the event of a major disaster. Officials have been asked to create aid centres in Chincholi and Sedam as quickly as possible, according to the CMO.

CM Bommai also directed officials to help people whose homes had been destroyed by the calamities. He also ordered the officials to provide a report on the incident.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 struck Gulbarga, Karnataka, about 8 a.m. on October 12. (NCS).

At at 6 a.m. on October 10, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.4 was felt near Gulbarga. Meanwhile, four earthquakes have been reported in Kalaburagi by the State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. On October 11, two were recorded, with one apiece on October 9 and 12.

(with inputs from ANI)

Image: PTI