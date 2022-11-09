Ex-CM Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel To Not Contest Gujarat Polls To Make Way For Other Leaders

In a big announcement, former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel on Wednesday informed that they will not contest the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls. The announcement came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's top leaders are meeting at the party's office in the national capital to decide the names of the candidates for the crucial Assembly polls in the state.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Patel informed that he has written a letter to the state BJP chief and has stated that he does not wish to claim his candidature from the Mahesana seat in this Assembly election. He further informed that he has requested the party leadership to not have any discussion on his name for the upcoming polls and give chance to the young members of the party.

"I informed him that I have been contesting the Assembly elections since 1990 and have been selected as an MLA six times. I also stated that I have always been part of the state Cabinet in Gujarat and therefore, this time chance should be given to the young members of the party," he said.

"I, former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and senior member of the party Bhupendrasinh Chudasama have decided to opt-out of the Assembly election," he added.

Meanwhile, ex-Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani also revealed his reason behind not contesting the elections and said, "I worked as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for 5 years with everyone's cooperation. In these polls, responsibility should be given to new workers. I won't contest the poll, I sent a letter to seniors and conveyed it to Delhi. We'll work to make a chosen candidate win."

Political scenario in Gujarat

Gujarat has always proved to be an impregnable fortress for BJP as it has been winning the Assembly polls in the state since 1995. In the 2017 election, there was a nail-biting contest between the BJP and Congress which was bolstered by the fiery campaign of Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani, and Alpesh Thakor. Notably, Hardik Patel joined BJP in June this year.

BJP emerged victorious winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly whereas the grand old party bagged an impressive 77 seats. In an unforeseen development on September 11, 2021, Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister of Gujarat without giving any specific reason. He was then replaced by Bhupendra Patel.