Ex-CM Yediyurappa Warns Party Against Downplaying Oppn's 'strength & Calculations'

Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday cautioned his party workers against underestimating the Opposition in the upcoming Assembly elections and asserted that "they have their own calculations and strength." At the BJP core meeting in Bengaluru, the Lingyat strongman also claimed that several saffron party leaders were approached by the Congress camp.

On Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar poaching MLAs, Yediyurappa said, "They (Congress) had contacted 1-2 MLAs, those MLAs informed me about that. There is no question of any of our MLAs quitting our party and joining their party."

"Congress leaders only will come to our party," the former CM said, asserting that Shivakumar is unnecessarily putting special effort to hue BJP MLAs. "They will not succeed in that. Whoever is in Congress will come to BJP," he added.

'Can win 140-160 seats in next Assembly elections'

Referring to upcoming Assembly polls, Yediyurappa said that if the party puts special efforts it can win up to 140-160 seats. He also exuded confidence that BJP will win in the next Lok Sabha elections and PM Modi will become Prime Minister again.

"In assembly elections along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we should also put special effort to win the elections that's when we can win up to 140-160 seats," he said.

"Fighting Central elections on different issues and fighting state elections on different issues. On blessings of Narendra Modi and our hard work will help us to win 140-160 seats in the state. Don't take the Opposition lightly," he added.

Senior party functionaries such as union ministers Pralhad Joshi, Shobha Karandlaje and D V Sadananda Gowda, Karnataka ministers, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, his son and BJP state vice-president B Y Vijayendra, BJP state chief Nalin Kumar Kateel, party national general secretary Arun Singh, BJP MLAs, MLCs, MPs and district level BJP functionaries are attending the event.

In his address, Kateel slammed Congress leader Siddaramaiah regarding his criticism of the Nanjangud temple demolition, which drew widespread objection. He said that the incident happened without the knowledge of the Karnataka government but the Congress government had turned a blind eye when BJP workers were attacked and murdered in the state.

Image: PTI