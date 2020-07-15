Ex-Cong Leader Ashok Tanwar Backs Sachin Pilot, Highlights Structural Problems In Party

Weighing on the Rajasthan political crisis, former Haryana Congress leader Ashok Tanwar on Wednesday supported the stance adopted by sacked Deputy CM Sachin Pilot. While contending that Jyotiraditya Scindia and Pilot should have raised their grievances immediately after the Assembly polls in 2018, he observed that it was "better late than never". According to him, Congress could have had its governments in Haryana and Madhya Pradesh apart from averting the danger to the Ashok Gehlot-led government if everything was alright within the party. Tanwar had alleged corruption in ticket distribution for the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls before resigning from the primary membership of Congress on October 4, 2019.

Speaking to the media, Ashok Tanwar remarked, "If these two leaders (Scindia, Pilot) would have done what they are doing now immediately after the Assembly polls, the political demise of many leaders in other states could have been averted. It is very late. But better late than never." He added, "If everything was ok, the Congress would have its government in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and the Rajasthan government would not be in danger."

'General Secretaries destroyed the new generation'

The ex-Haryana Congress chief also exposed the inner fissures in the party. He alleged that the party's General Secretaries not only created problems for the local leaders but also sought to destroy the younger generation. This assumes significance as Pilot's sacking has raised questions about the synergy between the young guard and the old guard in the party. Moreover, he claimed that Congress' present state of affairs was due to the damage caused by General Secretaries.

"All the General Secretaries who came here only had one agenda- destroy the new generation. They engaged in loot when the Congress was in power in Haryana. And when the government is gone, they are trying to finish the party. I wrote in my resignation letter that the General Secretaries neither report properly nor mediate. Congress has been reduced to this because of their personal gain," Tanwar elaborated.

The political tussle between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot escalated on Tuesday after the latter was sacked as the Deputy CM and PCC chief. Earlier in the day, Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs were issued disqualification notices. While Pilot reiterated that he won't join BJP, Congress asked him to prove his loyalty towards the party. He and the MLAs were asked to stop all communication with BJP and return to Jaipur.

