Congress Discard Jha Wants Sachin Pilot As Rajasthan CM; Organisational Role For Gehlot

Suggesting a solution to the ongoing crisis in Rajasthan, former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has batted for Sachin Pilot as Chief Minister and said that Ashok Gehlot must be given an organizational role. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, he said that the conundrum in Rajasthan may be solved if Pilot becomes the CM and a new leader is appointed as the head of RPCC. This comes as Pilot skipped the second CLP meeting underway despite ultimatum by the Congress high-command, sources said.

Ex-Congress spokesperson Jha had earlier pointed out to those blaming Sachin Pilot, to look at Congress' diminished Lok Sabha presence. Comparing 1984's scenario when Congress won 414 LS seats single-handedly with a 48.5% vote-share to 2020, Jha pointed out how Congress' vote share had reduced by nearly 60% to 19.52% but its seats had reduced by 87% to 52 seats. Jha added that Pilot had toiled for 5 years to increase Congress' tally in Rajasthan from 21 seats in 2013 to 100 seats in 2018.

There is a simple solution to the Rajasthan conundrum:



Sachin Pilot should be made CM



Mr Ashok Gehlot ( already 3 time CM ) must be given a senior organisational role to revive weak states.



A new leader appointed as head of RPCC



Where there’s a will there is a way. — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) July 14, 2020

On June 17, Congress party sacked Sanjay Jha as its national spokesperson just days after he wrote an article critical of the party. In an opinion article, Jha had criticised the Congress for making a 'false' claim that the party listens to its members and focusses on the revival of party, political strategy and leadership development.

1st CLP meet fails

The second CLP meet is underway after Pilot skipped the first one. In the first CLP meet, the CLP in Rajasthan passed a resolution unanimously supporting the state government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. In what is seen as a categorical warning for Deputy CM Sachin Pilot and his loyalists, the resolution said that strict disciplinary action will be taken against any Congress MLA or office-bearer of the party directly or indirectly involved in anti-party activities. However, Congress hasn't managed to tide over claims that Gehlot's numbers from the CLP meeting are dangerously low.

Rajasthan political chaos: Pilot vs Gehlot

The infighting among the Congress in Rajasthan came into the forefront when the state's Special Operations Group (SOG) issued notices to multiple MLAs including CM and Deputy CM in connection with the alleged involvement of BJP leaders for toppling the state government. Following the incident, CM Ashok Gehlot accused the BJP of attempting to topple his government amid the COVID-19 crisis. A day later, on July 11, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot went to Delhi with some of his supporting legislators, and sources said that in touch with the BJP. Sources also said that he has a one-on-one meeting with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel and has put out his grievances.

Meanwhile, Gehlot monitored the situation from his residence in Jaipur and gathered all the MLAs who supported him. Breaking his silence on July 13, Pilot said that not only are the MLAs with him but that they are also with the people of Rajasthan. Moreover, Pilot met with Congress-turned-BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia in Delhi, setting off alarm bells in the Congress camp.

However, after initial reports that Pilot is likely to join BJP, sources from the latter said that the BJP may not involve itself just yet.

While it is still unclear who among Gehlot and Pilot has the majority support from the MLAs, the Bhartiya Tribal Party has issued a whip directing its two MLAs to abstain from voting if a floor test takes place, hinting that the political chaos in Rajasthan is a long-drawn battle.

