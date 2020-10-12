Kushboo Sundar Lauds PM Modi After Joining BJP, Says '128 Cr People Trust One Man'

After jumping ship from Congress to BJP, ex-Congress spokesperson and actress Kushboo Sundar on Monday, said that she had no expectation from the party, but she expected the party to work for the people. Lauding PM Narendra Modi, she said that 'if 128 crore people believed in him, then the party must be doing something right. The veteran actress who has been associated with the Congress for six years, joined BJP in the presence of TamilNadu BJP President L Murugan, National General Secretary C T Ravi and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

"My expectation from BJP isn't about what party is going to do for me, but about what party is going to do for people of the country. When you have 128 cr ppl actually believing in 1 man & that's our PM, I think they're doing something absolutely right," she said to ANI. Sundar also met BJP chief JP Nadda along with journalist Madan Ravichandran and ex-civil servant Saravanan Kumaran, who also joined BJP.

Kushboo quits Congress

On Sunday, Sundar had written a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi stating, "Few elements seated at a higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms, while people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed". The Congress removed her from the position of All India Congress Committee spokesperson with “immediate effect” after she submitted her resignation letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

Reacting to her departure, ahead of the Tamil Nadu state polls, Congress state chief KS Alagiri tweeted, "There is no loss to the Congress as Khushbu is leaving the Congress. Khushboo was not invited by the BJP, she is going to BJP on her own. She did not act according to party values when she was with us".

Kushboo's political career

Kushboo had started her political career in May 2010 by joining DMK. She campaigned for the party in the 2011 assembly elections and again in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections after which she quit saying her work was not recognized. She joined Congress in November 2014 and thereafter had held the post as the party's spokeswoman.

Tamil Nadu state polls

With the major vacuum in Tamil Nadu politics, Karunanidhi's successor and son MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term. DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. On the other hand, BJP's ally AIADMK finally set aside its 'EPS Vs OPS' struggle, naming incumbent E Palaniswamy as its CM candidate and O Panneerselvam as the chief of the 11-member steering committee. Polls are set to be held in May 2021.