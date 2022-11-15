In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Chhotu Vasava laid bare his party's strategy for the Gujarat Assembly election. BTP, which is believed to have an influence in the tribal-dominated areas of Gujarat, won two of the three seats which it contested in the previous election in an alliance with Congress. While the BTP founder won from the Jhagadia constituency, his son Mahesh wrested the Dediapda seat. Infighting is rife this time with BTP announcing its president Mahesh Vasava as the candidate from Jhagadia even as his father filed his nomination from the same seat.

Chhotu Vasava told Republic TV that his party may forge an alliance with JDU. He observed, "We have to forge an alliance with it. JDU fights against BJP. We will ally for the Lok Sabha polls too and we will defeat BJP. We will form our strategy for the 2024 election beginning from the Gujarat election."

He added, "Nitish Ji will come to Gujarat after forming the alliance. We will put up many JDU candidates on the 17th". Speaking on the rift within his party, the BTP founder stressed, "I am the party. Don't worry about that. The party is formed wherever I stand". It is pertinent to note that Chhotu Vasava has been winning Jhagadia continuously since 1990.

#BREAKING | BTP founder Chhottu Vasava speaks to Republic ahead of Gujarat polls. He campaigned in Bharuch after filing his nomination from Jhagadia. Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/IyOO1UhwbW — Republic (@republic) November 15, 2022

Gujarat elections

On November 3, the Election Commission of India announced the dates of the Assembly election for Gujarat, which is PM Modi's home state. The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar revealed that Gujarat will go to the polls in two phases. While polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh.

Out of these seats, 13 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Castes and 27 for the Scheduled Tribes. A total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. For identification of voters at the polling Station, the voter shall present his EPIC or any of the following identification documents approved by the Commission along with the Photo Voter Slip. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into force.