Rahul Gandhi Attacks Centre On Economy, Warns Of 'decimation Of Poor' If Cash Not Injected

Continuing his tirade of 'economic suggestions', former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday, issued three warnings 'if GOI doesn’t inject cash into the economy'. He hypothesized that the poor will be decimated, the middle class will be new poor and 'crony capitalists' will own the nation. Gandhi has been very critical of the Modi government's economic reforms, on Twitter.

1. The poor will be decimated.



1. The poor will be decimated.

2. The middle class will become the new poor.

3. Crony capitalists will own the entire country. pic.twitter.com/fEmEKONOMF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2020

Gandhis lash out at Centre

Apart from hosting several live conferences with top economists, Rahul Gandhi stepped out and met with migrant labourers who were walking near Sukhdev Vihar flyover in Delhi to return to their home states. The migrants were then sent back home via cars, arranged by Congress workers. Rahul Gandhi has often criticised the government's economic package, lockdown decision, sale of PSU stakes, while demanding a direct cash transfer into the poor migrants' hands.

He also has often shared graphs claiming the 'failure of the lockdown', as India's coronavirus (COVID-19) cases rose. Recently, he held a video conversation with Ambassador Nicholas Burnson about the ongoing crisis. On similar lines, his mother and UPA Chairman Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the Centre's economic tranches calling it a "cruel joke" on the country. She also offered to pay for migrants' train fare to transport them home, to which Centre responded by clarifying that the fare was split between Centre and state governments.

Meanwhile, her daughter - Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had arranged 1000 buses to transport migrants walking towards UP, which was accepted by the Yogi government. But after demanding details of the buses and drivers, UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma stated that of the 1000 buses -297 buses did not have fitness certificates, 98 were three-wheelers, cars & ambulances and 68 vehicles did not have any papers. Lamenting over the return of the buses, she urged CM Yogi Adityanath to allow the buses to run and 'place BJP flags if you want'.

Unlock 1

The Centre has extended the Coronavirus lockdown in containment zones till June 30, 2020. It also announced that the re-opening of the areas outside containment zones will be done in three phases with the first phase commencing on June 8 - allowing religious places, malls, shops etc to open. The fate of re-opening educational institutions will be decided in the next phase in July, while resuming international air travel, metros, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, social/political/sports/religious/cultural functions will be decided in the third phase - the date has not been mentioned.

