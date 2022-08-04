Ex-Congress Haryana MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi Joins BJP; Lauds Modi As 'Best PM Of India'

In a major development, Kuldeep Bishnoi and his wife Renuka Bishnoi on Thursday joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar, Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and other senior party leaders.

Kuldeep Bishnoi is the son of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. He has been an MLA for four terms and MP for two terms while his wife is also an ex-MLA. Speaking at the event, Bishnoi lauded PM Modi for his leadership and titled him the best PM for India.

Speaking on the occasion, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, “It is a matter of great pride to welcome Kuldeep Bishnoi into the BJP family. His induction will help the organisation prosper. The Bishnoi family has been a major part of Haryana politics.”

Bishnoi has been supporting PM Modi's leadership: CM ML Khattar

CM ML Khattar welcomed him into the party at a ceremony at the BJP headquarters. He noted that Bishnoi has been supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. CM ML Khattar said that during the recent Rajya Sabha elections, Bishnoi despite being a Congress MLA backed BJP without any fear and judgment.

“He has joined the BJP today, and I hope the BJP will also begin finding space inside him very soon,” the Chief Minister said of the former ally who had snapped his Haryana Janhit Party’s three-year-old ties during the 2014 state assembly polls. Kuldeep Bishnoi had then accused the party of going back on its “promise” of projecting him as the chief ministerial candidate. He had later merged his party with the Congress.

'Narendra Modi is the best PM': Kuldeep Bishnoi

On the other hand, Kuldeep Bishnoi lauded PM Modi as a ‘great Prime Minister’. He said it would not be wrong to describe him as India’s best Prime Minister who always thinks about the country and the poor’s welfare. Kuldeep Bishnoi further lauded CM Manohar Lal Khattar, saying his reputation remains spotless despite being the Chief Minister for over eight years.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar praised Bishnoi’s work and claimed that people in the Congress' state unit find it difficult to remain in the party because of its stifling work culture. Bishnoi and all those who have joined the BJP with him will be given responsibility according to their seniority, Dhankar said.

Bishnoi claimed that he had joined with no condition and only wanted respect for him and those with him. It is pertinent to mention that Kuldeep Bishnoi was expelled by Congress in June for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls. He resigned from the Haryana Assembly on Wednesday.