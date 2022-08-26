Ex-Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad Thanks RS Chib For Support; 'Will Go Forward Together'

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad dialled former MLA and Minister from the region RS Chib, who followed in his footsteps and resigned from the Congress, Republic learnt on Friday. Sources told Republic that Azad thanked Chib for his support, and promised that they will "go forward together."

'I am with Ghulam Nabi Azad': RS Chib

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, Chib said, "I have been closely associated with the party, and I did very well when I was a member of the party... You know, that our state in the past couple of years has been going through great turmoil, and in such a situation, there was a responsibility on the part of the Indian National Congress. INC, which has got a glorious history, could have played a very decisive role in solving the problem of the people. But, it failed to meet the expectations of the people of the state."

Chib further said, "Central leadership is as confused as the leadership at the state level. In the absence of a decisive leadership like Ghulam Nabi Azad...He had done a good job as the CM of the state, but I think he was totally ignored, his advice was not taken at all...Because of that, such a situation has come up, and one after another people are tendering their resignation. Don't know about others but I am with Ghulam Nabi Azad."

Besides Azad & Chib, 5 others resign from Congress

Besides Azad and Chib, five others have resigned from the Congress. In a joint resignation letter, GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram wrote, "We the following legislators also Ex-ministers of the dissolved J&K hereby resign from all the positions holding in the Congress party and also resign from the primary membership of the party in support of Shri Ghulam Nabi Azad. (sic)"