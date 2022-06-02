Ex-Congress Leader Hardik Patel Joins BJP In Presence Of CR Patil In Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections, Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who quit the Congress last month, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday, June 2. He joined the BJP in the presence of party state chief CR Patil at the party head office in Gandhinagar.

Earlier today (June 2), he shared his thoughts on starting a 'new chapter' from today. Hailing the works of Prime Minister Narendra Modi toward the country's development, Hardik Patel stated that he is a 'small soldier' set to serve the nation under PM Modi's leadership.

"With the feelings of national interest, state interest, public interest and social interest, I am going to start a new chapter from today. I will work as a small soldier in the noble work of service to the nation under the leadership of the successful Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Bhai Modi", Hardik Patel said in a Tweet.

राष्ट्रहित, प्रदेशहित, जनहित एवं समाज हित की भावनाओं के साथ आज से नए अध्याय का प्रारंभ करने जा रहा हूँ। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र भाई मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे राष्ट्र सेवा के भगीरथ कार्य में छोटा सा सिपाही बनकर काम करूँगा। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) June 2, 2022

Hardik entered the political centre stage in 2015 when he spearheaded the Patidar reservation agitation in Gujarat. The demand was initially an OBC status for the Patidar community which then transformed into a demand for reservations for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS).

Patel joined Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi during the time when the state was scheduled to go for the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. And in 2021, he was appointed as the working president of the Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee.

Hardik Patel quits Congress

On May 18, Hardik Patel posted a tweet with a resignation letter, addressed to Congress president Sonia Gandhi that read, "Today I courageously resign from the position in the Congress Party. I am sure that my decision will be welcomed by all my colleagues and the people of Gujarat. I believe that after this step of mine, I will be able to work really positively for Gujarat in future".

Further accusing the party of being “a roadblock” on key issues, he added, “Over the last 3 years, I have found that the Congress party and its leadership, both at central and state level, have been merely reduced to opposing everything, whereas the people always seek an alternative that thinks of their future and is capable of taking India ahead.”

(Image: ANI)