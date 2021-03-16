Ex-Congress Leader PC Chacko To Campaign For Left-front In Kerala, Affirms 'will Join NCP'

A week after resigning from the Congress, veteran leader PC Chacko will be campaigning for the Left-front in Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI(M) Secretary-General Sitaram Yechiry affirmed on Tuesday. Ahead of joining the NCP formally later this evening, PC Chacko paid a 'courtesy call' to Yechury in the national capital and expressed delight at the NCP-Left coalition in Kerala. The NCP currently holds one seat in the Kerala Assembly and is a part of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) led by the CPI(M).

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Yechury, Chacko pointed out that his association with the Left dates back to 1980 and is his 'political asset'.

"I am formally joining the NCP today. In fact, NCP for the last 40 years is a part of the LDF in Kerala. The association dates back to 1980. The association with the Left-front is my political asset. Once again, I am back in the LDF as part of the NCP. Yechury ji and me work together in Parliament, in Parliamentary Committee, so I am very happy to be back again in the LDF. Today it was a courtesy call and we discussed the current political scenario in the state and on the national level as well," the former Congress leader said. READ | Former Kerala CM Oomen Chandy; LoP Chennithala file nominations

PC Chacko quits Congress

In a big blow to Congress ahead of Assembly elections, senior leader PC Chacko announced his exit from the party on March 10, claiming that there is 'no democracy' in the party.

Speaking to Republic TV after his resignation, he stated that the Kerala Congress had sent nominations to the party's Central Election Committee (CEC) without discussion. Chacko alleged that groupism prevails in the party to an extent that two alleged factions - Congress (I) and Congress (A) - sent their own list of candidates to the high-command without any deliberations.

Amid protests from various factions of Congress, state president Mullappally Ramachandran has announced the names of 86 candidates for Kerala Assembly polls. Top names include - Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy, Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Padmaja Venugopal, and Former Kerala BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan.

Chacko lamented that Congress has become "directionless" and extended his support to the dissenting 'G-23' leaders, who have demanded leadership change in the party. Chacko revealed that he has been in touch with some of the leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad, BS Hooda, and Arun Sharma. The former Congress leader also said that he will be meeting Azad later today. Speaking on whether the party could survive the Kerala polls under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, Chacko stated that despite repeated requests to take presidentship and unite the party, Gandhi refused to do so, which led to groupism in Congress.