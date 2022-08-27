A day after senior leader and ex-Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned, ex-Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday commented on the party's situation and said that 'Ghulam Nabi ji, Azad ho chuke hai (Gulam Nabi Azad is now free)'.

"The situation of Congress party is clear since a long time. I feel that Ghulam Nabi ji Azad ho chuke hai," ANI quoted Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia as saying on the resignation of the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister.

Scindia's jibe at the Congress party came in view of his resignation from the party in 2020. Notably, he announced his resignation from Congress about two years ago after his resentment over being snubbed for a leadership role in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia submitted his resignation in March 2020 after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.

Sindia's resignation letter

Soon after Scindia decided to join the BJP, who offered him a Rajya Sabha seat, the Union Aviation Minister in his resignation letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi wrote, "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party."

"To reflect and realise the aspirations of my people and my workers I believe it is best that I now look ahead at a fresh start," he further added in his resignatiomn letter.

Azad blamed Rahul Gandhi in his resignation letter

Announcing his resignation, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in his letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, called out Rahul Gandhi for his "immaturity" and for "demolishing the consultative mechanism" in the party. In his five-page resignation letter, he blamed Rahul Gandhi for the party's consecutive defeats in the General and state elections. He also specified that Congress' defeat in the 2014 general elections was a turning point for the party. It is since then that party is struggling to make a comeback, he remarked.

"Unfortunately, after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013, when he was appointed the vice-president of Congress, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him," Azad wrote in his letter.

Further slamming Rahul Gandhi for his "childishness", Azad said that his act of tearing papers in the assembly during Manmohan Singh's era completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and the government of India. "Under your stewardship since 2014 and subsequently that of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress has lost two Lok Sabha elections in a humiliating manner," he added.