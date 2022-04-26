Ex-Congress Min Raj Kumar Verka Backs Sunil Jakhar Over Suspension; 'Cong Targeting Him'

In a major political scoop, the Congress party is all set to expel former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) President Sunil Jakhar. However, some party leaders, including former Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka, came in support of former PPCC president Sunil Jakhar.

Raj Kumar Verka stated, “It was not only Sunil Jakhar who spoke regarding the Congress Legislature Party leader after Captain Amarinder Singh resigned from his Chief Minister’s post.”

Former Congress leader Raj Kumar Verka said, “Congress should take their notice back to expel the former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar. If any dispute happens in the party, it is the duty of the Congress party to improve for the future.” He further stated, “Sunil Jakhar is being targeted by the Congress Party.”

The Congress party has been dealing with major disaccordance in Punjab, and has now decided to expel former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar. This comes after the Congress disciplinary committee gave a show-cause notice to Jakhar for alleged anti-party activities and sought a reply within a week. However, Sunil Jakhar chose not to respond to the panel forcing the party to call for a meeting to decide on the action against the party leader.

Two-year suspension for Sunil Jakhar

As per PTI reports, the Congress Disciplinary Committee suggested a two-year suspension of former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday. As per news agencies, Jakhar will be removed from all posts that he is presently holding and will not be given any post in the party for a period of two years if the suggestion is accepted by the party high command.

‘Good luck to Congress’: Sunil Jakhar

Earlier in the day, Sunil Jakhar stated, "Good luck to Congress". The statement, which is a clear indication that the PPCC President is on the edge of losing Congress, came as the Congress Disciplinary Committee submitted its recommendation for action against him for the alleged anti-party activities. Sunil Jakhar had criticised former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him as a liability for the party after the Congress lost to the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab.

Taking cognisance of the demand of the leaders, the party's Disciplinary Committee had sent Jakhar a notice, which he was supposed to reply to within a week. However, Jakhar refused to reply, saying "Whatever the committee does, it is their right...They have given notice and it is up to them to take whatever decision they take."

Image: Twitter/Facebook