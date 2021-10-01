Ex-Congress MLA Abdul Rashid Dar Says He'll Jail PM Modi If Voted To Power; BJP Rebuts

In a shocking development, former Congress MLA from Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Rashid Dar said that the grand old party will put Prime Minister Narendra Modi in prison if it comes to power. He reportedly made this statement during a rally. The video of the incident is going viral on social media platforms, with netizens demanding action against Dar.

According to the clip, ex-Sopore MLA, who is speaking in Kashmiri, said, "Hope nobody in audience is from Modi group or Modi fan. See, what he did to Kashmir."

'Congress thinking similar to Taliban'

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has strongly criticised Dar for making a derogatory statement against PM Modi. In a video message, BJP Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina compared the thinking of Congress leaders with Taliban terrorists.

"Congress leader Abdul Rashid Dar's demeaning remarks against PM Modi shows that their (Congress) thinking and working has been similar to Taliban," Raina said.

He said that Indians are seen with respect worldwide due to PM Modi's contributions. "Even the dangerous terrorists are scared of PM Modi and the Indian government but the Congress' has supported terrorists, Pakistani and Chinese," he said.

This is not the first time that Congress leaders made objectionable remarks against PM Modi. In July, a Congress MLA from Rajasthan said that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should be beaten for hacking phones (in the context of the Snoopgate row). Dungarpur MLA Ganesh Ghogra also called Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra dalal of the saffron party. Last year during Delhi Assembly polls, Rahul Gandhi had reportedly said that the "youth would beat Modi with sticks over the lack of jobs."

