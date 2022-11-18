Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Thursday, former Congress MLA Kamini Ba reiterated her charge that she was asked to pay Rs.1 crore in lieu of a ticket for the Gujarat polls. While she won the Dahegam seat in the 2012 polls by a narrow margin of 2297 votes, she was defeated in the previous election by BJP's Balrajsinh Chauhan. She alleged that an agent of Gujarat Congress chief Jagdish Thakor demanded Rs.1 crore failing which she can't contest from Dahegam despite a survey demonstrating her popularity in that seat.

Kamini Ba remarked, "Regarding the ticket, I initially thought that I will withdraw and give support to someone else if my report in the surveys is not favourable. I asked a leader that if the public opinion is not in my favour as per the survey report, I might not fight the election this time. Then, he said why are you saying this, your report is the best. Then, he showed me the survey of all candidates who sought the ticket. The survey was conducted from Delhi."

She added, "From the 11th, I started receiving calls. A person asked me in Gujarati- 'Where are you? Where are you going? Why are you running about? Don't take tension. You will get the ticket. Your survey is okay. All local councillors are with you'. I told him that I got to know that the state president Jagdish Bhai Thakor thinks differently and doesn't want to give me a ticket. All leaders had told me that everyone is with you and you will get a ticket definitely.

The former Congress legislator elaborated, "From the 12th, I started getting calls that there is a problem in giving you the ticket. He said that if you want the ticket, their demand is Rs.1 crore. Then, I told him I will think about it and let me know. Later, the person who was talking in Gujarati was making WhatsApp calls asking me to convey my decision quickly". Dispelling the notion that she levelled this allegation only after being denied a ticket, Ba claimed to have taken senior Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia into confidence. According to her, he told her to ignore the call.

Gujarat elections

With the term of the Gujarat Assembly ending on February 18, 2023, the state will go to the polls in two phases. While polling for 89 seats will take place on December 1, the election for the remaining 93 seats shall be held on December 5. A total of 4.9 crore persons will decide the fate of 182 seats at 51,782 polling stations. This includes 4,61,494 first-time voters and 10,460 voters above the age of 100. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, the same day as Himachal Pradesh. With the announcement of the poll dates, the Model Code of Conduct came into force.