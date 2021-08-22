Ex-Congress MLA Mitra Expected To Rejoin TMC, Says "Can Carry On Fight More Meaningfully"

Sikha Mitra, a former West Bengal MLA and the wife of late state Congress president Somen Mitra, praised the Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee on Saturday. She even suggested that she could return to the TMC. Mitra represented the Chowringhee region in the state assembly until 2014 when she resigned as the Trinamool Congress MLA. She said that the growing differences with the party were a major reason behind the decision, although she never officially quit TMC.

She said in a statement, "I have been in touch with the TMC recently. I have spoken to Mamata Banerjee. I don't think there is much difference between the TMC and the Congress ideologically. In the present situation, I can carry on my fight more meaningfully from the TMC." She further said that Mamata Banerjee has a broad mindset and said that Mitra’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee is also performing well as the national general secretary of the TMC.

When is she expected to announce her engagement with the TMC?

The rumours of her return to the TMC grow stronger every day and is expected to join the party soon. Mitra continued to have links with the TMC even after her husband Somen Mitra left the party and returned to Congress. There were differences between Mitra and her son Rohan when the Congress state leadership was taken over by Adhir Chowdhury after the death of Somen Mitra last year. Mitra was also approached by BJP when party leader Suvendu Adhikari tried to sign her. The party even announced her name as a candidate for the assembly election earlier this year. After the incident, Mitra said that her name was declared and used without her permission and therefore, she will refrain from being a part of the party.

(Image: Facebook/SomerMitra and Twitter/ RohanMitra)