Ex-Congress MLA Served Notice In Connection With Anti-CAA Violence In Delhi

Former Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan has been served notice by Delhi Police Crime Branch asking him to appear before them in Chanakyapuri on January 24 for interrogation in connection with the incidents of violence in Delhi in December. The Delhi Crime Branch has also issued notice to local political leader Ashu Khan to appear before them for questioning in connection with Jamia Nagar violence in December last year.

Asif Khan has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence which took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University on December 15. Other names included in the FIR are Ashu Khan, Mustafa, Haider, Chandan Kumar, Asif Tanha and Kasim Usmani along with the former MLA.

Violent protests against CAA

Protests against the CAA erupted across the nation starting with northeastern states such as Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura. Renowned educational institutions such as JNU, Jamia Millia University and Aligarh Muslim University witnessed protests which turned violent with vandalism, stone-pelting and damaging public property. Police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing of tear gas shells to control the violence for which the police had to face a backlash for taking harsh action on rioters.

The Act

After being passed in both houses of Parliament, the Citizenship Amendment Bill was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind making it a law. The Citizenship Amendment Act grants Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this act, Indian citizenship can be sought by the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. The Bill had been passed by the Lok Sabha earlier this year but lapsed with the term of the previous Lok Sabha during the first term of the PM Narendra Modi government in the Centre. The bill was again passed in the winter session of Lok Sabha with a roaring majority of 311 votes in favour while 80 against the Bill, and in Rajya Sabha with 125 in favour of the bill out of the 245 member Rajya Sabha.

(With ANI inputs)

