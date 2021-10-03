Ex-Congress MLA Sulochana Rawat And Son Vishal Joins BJP Ahead Of Madhya Pradesh By-polls

Former Madhya Pradesh Minister Sulochana Rawat and her son Vishal Rawat have vacated their positions at the Congress party and joined rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the residence of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. Earlier under Congress, Sulochana was the three-time representative of the Jobat constituency. For the same constituency, by-elections are scheduled to be held on October 30. BJP Madhya Pradesh president VD Sharma said while talking to the media, informed about Sulochana's entry into the party. He said “Sulochana, who has been a strong leader in Congress and represented the Jobat constituency, has joined the BJP along with her son Vishal Rawat. I welcome them to the BJP family."

Sharma further said that whether it's the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the BJP has always worked for the welfare of the tribals and women. He further stated that Sulochana Rawat was impressed by the development work being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Chouhan and therefore, wanted to be a part of the same. He further added, “A leader who has had a great influence on the tribal community will definitely strengthen the BJP.”

CM Shivraj Chouhan distributes financial assistance to SHG under credit linkage

The women empowerment programme was held under the Jan Kalyan and Suraj Abhiyan in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also distributed Rs 250 crore to around 20,000 women self-help groups under the credit linkage scheme during the programme. Furthermore, a relief amount of Rs 163.28 crore was provided to flood victims. Chief Minister Chouhan also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for 80 development projects in the Shivpuri district. Lauding the work done by women Sef Help Groups, Chief Minister Chouhan said, "The sisters of our self-help group are making almost all the items of necessity including oil, ketchup, shampoo, saree. You buy the products of our sisters, I guarantee you 100% purity of their products."

