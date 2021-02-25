Ex-Congress MP Chief Slams Inclusion Of 'Godse Follower' Babulal Chaurasia In Party

Slamming his own party, ex-Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Arun Yadav on Thursday, condemned the joining of former Hindu Mahasabha leader Babulal Chaurasia into the party's folds. Captioning Chaurasia's joining as 'Bapu, we are ashamed', Yadav shared the picture of Chaurasia along with current MP Congress chief Kamal Nath. The former Mahasabha leader, who is also the Councilor of ward 44 of Gwalior, is expected to get a ticket to contest in the upcoming civic polls in the state.

Ex-Mahasabha leader joins Congress

On Wednesday, Babulal Chaurasia joined Congress in the presence of former MP CM Kamal Nath claiming that he was a 'Congressman by birth'. Stating that he had switched from Congress to Hindu Mahasabha on being denied a party ticket to municipal corporation elections, he claimed that he 'did not fit into Hindu Mahasabha's ideology'. Chaurasia who has been spotted at several 'Godse events', claims he was pushed to attend them while he was in the Hindu Mahasabha.

I am a Congressman by birth. I left the party after I was denied the party ticket to municipal corporation elections. I had joined Hindu Mahasabha, contested & won the election. Later, I realised that I don't fit into their ideology: Gwalior corporator Babulal Chaurasia pic.twitter.com/JEAnSrTgJV — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

Kamal Nath & MP Congress induct Gwalior Hindu Mahasabha neta, month after Godse Gyaanshala

Godse Gyaanshala controversy

On January 11, the Hindu Mahasabha opened a study centre on Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi, at its office in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Named as 'Godse Gyaanshala', the Hindu Mahasabha claimed that it is to "educate" youngsters on the Partition of India and to spread awareness about historical personalities like Maharana Pratap. Faced with massive opposition from Congress, Madhya Pradesh police shut down the centre.

Madhya Pradesh crisis

The crisis in the Kamal Nath government started when Congress alleged BJP of poaching 4 MLAs - two of which returned to Kamal Nath's folds. Soon, 22 MLAs including 6 cabinet ministers - loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia - quit the party, reducing the Congress to a minority government with 92 MLAs. Following this, Scindia resigned from Congress and then joined the BJP. After Nath stepped down as CM and the Madhya Pradesh Speaker accepted all 22 MLAs' resignation, all of them promptly joined BJP. Scindia's rebellion paid off with 16 rebel MLAs being given cabinet portfolios in cabinet expansion and 19 rebels managed to get re-elected in the by-polls. . Recently, in the third cabinet expansion, two more Scindia loyalists got cabinet berths - taking the total to 15 rebel ministers, while Scindia himself has been elected to the Rajya Sabha.

