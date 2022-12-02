Ex-Congress Neta Jaiveer Shergill Breaks Silence After Becoming BJP National Spokesperson

Jaiveer Shergill, who jumped ship from Congress to the BJP, sent out his first tweet since his appointment as the national spokesperson of the saffron party. Taking to Twitter, Shergill thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP's National President JP Nadda for his inclusion.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to the successful Prime Minister of the country Shri Narendra Modi Ji, National President of BJP Shri JPNadda Ji and Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji for appointing me as the national spokesperson of the world's largest party", Shergill tweeted.

Shergill's entry into BJP comes three months after he quit Congress after he accused the grand old party of prioritising 'self-serving individuals who are indulged in sycophancy'. In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi before his exit on August 24, he had written, "The primary reason being that the ideology and the vision of the current decision-makers of the Indian National Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India". Shergill also revealed that he was trying to meet Rahul Gandhi and family for a long time but to no avail.

Capt Amrinder Singh gets key post in BJP

Apart from Shergill, other former Congress stalwarts including Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and former MP Sunil Jakhar will now enjoy top posts in BJP. According to the notification of appointments relesed by the BJP, Amrinder Singh and Jakhar will serve as members of the national executive with immediate effect. Both the former Congress members left the party when it was facing a turbulent period owing to an infighting.

The same was confirmed by Jakhar, who left in May as he objected to the management led by party president Sonia Gandhi saying that Congress was facing an 'existential crises' and yet 'no intent was seen' to save the party. Amarinder Singh, on the other hand, resigned from the primary membership of Congress in November 2021 as he had objections to the conduct of the Gandhi family.