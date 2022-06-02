Ex CPI-M MP Opposes Assam CM Sarma's Remarks On Polygamy, Muslim Marriage Practices

In a stern reaction to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his recently-made comments on Muslim marriage practices, Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) leader and former Lok Sabha MP Hannan Mollah has slammed the CM stating that he has become a religious leader instead of a Chief Minister. This came after the Assam CM while advocating for equal rights for wives in marriages said that a Muslim man should marry only one woman and not three.

Speaking on the same, the CPI-(M) leader took a jibe at the Chief Minister and said he is becoming the 'Paigambar' - a religious leader - and not as the Chief Minister as he adds that every other day Sarma is giving advice on different religions. Mollah further also said that Chief Minister is dividing people and serving a political purpose.

"If you want to get it done, you should make law and people will face it but why are you giving a statement and dividing people. It will only serve a political purpose. It has nothing to do with the national interest," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sarma was speaking at a press conference and advocated for an equal share of the property for the wife and further batted against the practice of marrying three women instead of one woman. He also called for legal divorce in the community instead of giving 'Talaq'.

Speaking to the Muslim community, he clearly stated that the Assam government is very clear regarding such practices.

"Our government is very clear that no Muslim man should marry three women. Don't give Talaq, give divorce legally. An equal share of the property should be given to daughters like sons. Give 50 per cent share of the property to the wife. Views of the government and the common Muslims are same", he said.

Assam CM in spotlight over 'Madrasa' remark & action

The Assam CM has also recently triggered debate over his government's actions & remarks on Madrasas.

Notably, in February this year, Gauhati High Court upheld the state government's legislation converting state-run madrasas into regular schools stating that such institutions cannot impart religious instructions. Further dismissing a plea challenging the government move, a division bench hearing the matter had said, “We uphold the validity of the Assam Repealing Act, 2020 and the concerning orders and communication of the state government,” This came following the state assembly's Assam Repealing Act, 2020, which introduced two legislations - Madrasa Education Provincialisation Act, 1955 and Assam Madrasa Education Act, 2018 prompting the conversion of more than 100 madrasas into regular schools.

More recently, speaking to media persons, Sarma had claimed that children will not be able to think about becoming doctors and engineers as long as the word 'Madrasa' exists.

Reacting sharply to this, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) MLA Rafiqul Islam had lashed out at the Chief Minister saying said that he is “spewing hate to please RSS” as he “fears losing his position”.

"CM spews hate to please RSS. He said that the word ‘Madrasa’ should cease to exist. Neither he would be able to do it, nor it would happen on its own. Articles 24 and 25 give us the right to read and propagate our religion. This is the right that the Constitution has given us. The Chief Minister’s chair is shaking. He fears losing his position. So he talks such that RSS, PM Modi, and Amit Shah become happy", he added.

Image: ANI/PTI