Ex-DGPs Of J&K And Maharashtra Speak To Republic, Shocked At PM's Security Breach

After 27 former IPS officers wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting to take immediate action of the 'intentional and planned security lapse' compromising Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, former DGPs of J&K and Maharashtra- SP Vaid and Praveen Dixit respectively, both being the signatories of the lettter to the President, spoke exclusively to Republic Media network, slamming the Punjab government for compromising the PM's security first and then putting the blame on his SPG.

Speaking to Republic, former DGP of J&K SP Vaid said, "Prime Minister's security is too serious a matter and I am surprised the way it has been handled. This is not the way the security of the highest chief executive of the country is taken care of. Punjab is a disturbed state. We often see terror acts taking place. There's a link of the ISI. Prime Minister's route is known to only limited people. Except for the highest officers of the state, no one is supposed to know the PM's route. Even if the protestors came on the way, why was it taken in such a nasty manner."

On the other hand, former DGP of Maharashtra Praveen Dixit said, "The SPG is only in-charge of the proximity security of the Prime Minister. The entire logistics of the route is the responsibility of the state police. The DGP had given clearance to the route. The DGP and none of the other senior officers were accompanying the Prime Minister. What kind of a security arrangemement is this? How can they (Congress) say that it is thye SPG's responsibility?"

27 IPS Officers Write To President, Condemn & Seek Action On PM Modi's Security Breach

A total of 27 former IPS officers have written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, requesting to take immediate action of the 'intentional and planned security lapse' compromising the Indian Prime Minister in Punjab with 'so-called protestors' prompting PM Modi to cancel his rally in Ferozepur.

In a letter to the President, the officers said, "Respected Rashtrapati Ji, We, the former Police Officers, having devoted our life time to serve in different capacities all over India, are surprised to the happening in the border State of Punjab when the journey of the Prime Minister on a scheduled visit was interrupted by a crowd of protestors blocking the road was not only a sheer lapse of security but a shameful open display of collusion of the state machinery with the so called protestors to embarrass and harm the Prime Minister."

The officers added in their letter that the gravity of the incident and its national land international repercussion forced them to approach the Indian President to take appropriate action. "The stoppage of the carcade of the Prime Minister of the Country for approx 15 to 20 minutes in a planned manner on a flyover/ bridge, demonstrates poor law and order in Punjab and threatens the democracy in our country," the officers wrote in their letter.