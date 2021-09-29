Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro Joins TMC, Hails 'street Fighter' Mamata Didi; Vows To Beat BJP

Former Chief Minister of Goa Luizinho Faleiro joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) along with a group of loyalists in Kolkata on Wednesday. TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee handed over the TMC flag to Falerio and other leaders. Party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeted the fresh recruits and confessed to working towards 'ushering in a new dawn' for Goa.

It’s a matter of great pride for me to welcome Former Goa CM, 7-time MLA and stalwart Goan leader Shri @luizinhofaleiro to the Trinamool Congress family.



Together we will stand up for every Goan, fight divisive forces and work towards ushering in a NEW DAWN for Goa. (1/3) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 29, 2021

Senior TMC leader Saugata Roy informed that more leaders would be joining the party by Thursday. "I have been informed so by Derek O'Brien," Roy asserted.

Meeting the Hon. Chief Minister of Bengal, Smt. @MamataOfficial with my compatriots. We pledge to protect the people of Goa against divisive and fascist forces. The fight for a new dawn in Goa begins today. #GonychiNaviSakal pic.twitter.com/JcgUmmRyXs — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 29, 2021

Former Goa CM vows to fight against the 'divisive and fascist forces'

Following his induction in the TMC, Faleiro vowed to fight for the people of Goa against the 'divisive and fascist forces'.

"The only leader who has opposed the BJP and destroyed their agenda is Didi. She is a fighter and we need such fighters in our country. It is the moment for everyone to join forces. With Didi's forces, we will bring a new dawn in Goa," the former Goa CM said.

Didi has been a streetfighter. A fighter par excellence. They tried everything. Used all agencies, but they couldn't break her indomitable spirit and unparalleled courage.#GonychiNaviSakal pic.twitter.com/k69yOgB1qF — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 29, 2021

'Main motive is to defeat BJP': Faleiro

Falerio said that his prime motive behind joining the camp is to defeat the BJP. "Today, when I am joining TMC, my dream is to bring the Congress family together. My main mission behind joining TMC is to defeat BJP and its divisive policies, the culture of hatred and vengeance. India is totally on the verge of an economic meltdown," Luizinho Faleiro said.

It is pertinent to mention that TMC Rajya Sabha leader Derek O'Brien during his Goa visit had asserted that the TMC would fight the assembly polls due early next year and that they were in touch with several local leaders. The leader had stated that the party will be soon declaring the Chief Ministerial face.

Notably, the Congress had bagged the highest number of seats (17) in the 40-member House in the Goa Assembly elections in 2017, settling the BJP down to 13. However, the saffron camp played smart and formed a coalition government along with regional parties.

Among others who joined the TMC today along with Former Goa CM, Luizinho Faleiro are Lavoo Mamledar, Yatish Naik, Vijay Vasudev Poi, Mario Pinto De Santana, Anand Naik, Rabindranath Faleiro, Shivdas Sonu Naik (N Shivdas), Rajendra Shivaji Kakodkar, Antonio Monteiro Clovis Da Costa.

(Image: Luizinho Faleiro-TWITTER)