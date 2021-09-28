Ex-Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro Reaches Kolkata; All Set To Join TMC On September 29

Former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro will be joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday. Faleiro's introduction to the party will be done in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other important leaders. Notably, on Monday, MLA Falerio posted his resignation from the Goa Congress unit while describing the unit as “a cruel parody of what the Congress stands for.”

Faleiro reach Kolkata; to be inducted tomorrow

Former Goa CM Luizinho Faleiro arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday. He was accompanied by former Goa Pradesh Congress Committee general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijai Pai, senior lawyer Antonio Clovis da Costa, and writer N Shivdas. Sources of the TMC suggested that MLA Faleiro is set to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata in the presence of the party president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday.

Faleiro during his resignation on Monday had refused to reveal whether he would join the TMC but still went on to praise Mamata Banerjee, saying the country needs a leader like her to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. TMC leader Derek O'Brien told PTI on Saturday in Goa that TMC will be contesting the upcoming Assembly polls and they were in touch with several local leaders. Brien maintained that the TMC will announce its chief ministerial candidate soon.

. @MamataOfficial is a symbol of women empowerment. she is fighting divisive forces and poses a direct challenge to @BJP4India . She is a street-fighter and #Goa needs her. pic.twitter.com/VYc05LBaTN — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

Luizinho Faleiro's resigns from Congress; 40 member assembly reduced to four

The former chief minister of Goa and Congress veteran Luizinho Faleiro, resigned as an MLA and a primary member of the party on Monday claiming the state party unit is run by a "coterie" of leaders. The exit of Faleiro, who represented the Navelim Assembly seat, has reduced the Congress' strength in the 40-member Goa Assembly to four.

My commitment to Goa is paramount and I must take this step so that my dream to bring a new dawn for Goa can be realized. #NewBeginnings pic.twitter.com/jmA1LRVV0C — Luizinho Faleiro (@luizinhofaleiro) September 27, 2021

Addressing his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi, Faleiro, who represented Navelim seat, described the Goa Congress unit as “a cruel parody of what the Congress stands for.” In his resignation letter, Faleiro also accused former AICC Goa Desk in-charge Digvijaya Singh - without naming him - of stopping him to stake claim to form the government in 2017 despite the Congress having the required number of MLAs on its side.

Image Credits - Twitter(Trinamool Supporters)