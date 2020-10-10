Karauli Priest Case: 'Govt Assures Rs 10 Lakh Ex-gratia To Victim's Kin', Says BJP MP

Amid the outrage over the Karauli priest who was allegedly burnt alive, the government has announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana to the family members of the priest who was set ablaze by land encroachers in Karauli's Bukna village, said BJP MP KL Meena.

"The government has assured that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount and Rs 1.5 lakh under PM Awas Yojana will be given to the priest's family. A job will also be given to a member of his family. The Station House Officer (SHO) and the Patwari have been suspended," said BJP MP KL Meena on Saturday.

"A special team will arrive here from Jaipur to arrest the accused persons, along with a district team. If people are satisfied with this then we can call off the dharna otherwise we will continue this...people of this basti will decide this," he added.

The family of the deceased priest Babulal Vaishnav and the villagers staged a protest and refused to cremate the body while demanding justice from the state government.

"We won't perform the last rites of the body until our demands are met. We want Rs 50 lakh compensation & a government job. All accused must be arrested & action should be taken against Patwari & policemen who are supporting the accused. We want protection." Lalit, priest Babulal's relative said.

'Will Rahul Gandhi come to Rajasthan?'

BJP has lambasted the Congress leaders who had marched to Hathras, asking them whether they will also come to Rajasthan which has a Congress government. The BJP leaders highlighted that the crime rate is on the rise in Rajasthan. BJP state chief Satish Poonia hit out at the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government alleging collapse of law and order situation in the state and terming the incident as inhuman and horrifying.

BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore asked Rahul Gandhi "when is he visiting Rajasthan for political tourism".

"Girls are being molested while honest police personnel are committing suicide and today a priest has been set ablaze. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi can go to Hathras and do political tourism but they are silent on the events in Rajasthan. I want to ask them, will he come to Rajasthan as well?" said Rathore.

He contended that according to the National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan is one of the leading states in crime statistics.

सपोटरा में मंदिर के पुजारी को जिंदा जला देने की घटना जघन्य है।



कांग्रेस के शासन के दौरान अपराधी राजस्थान की गौरव एवं मर्यादा को तार-तार कर रहे हैं।



हालात यह है कि राज्य में अब कोई सुरक्षित नही, पूरे देश में पॉलिटिकल पर्यटन करने वाले @RahulGandhi जी राजस्थान कब आ रहे हैं आप ? pic.twitter.com/paew0dhqot — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) October 9, 2020

Congress hypocrisy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had visited Hathras after the news was circulated alleging gangrape of a Dalit girl by four upper-caste men, although the Congress had been silent on another similar incident that took place in Balrampur in Chhattisgarh where Congress is in power. Also, the Congress national leadership is silent on the incident of the priest set ablaze.

Temple priest Babulal Vaishnav was allegedly set on fire by a few people at Bukna village in Karauli district of Rajasthan. He later died on Thursday due to the injuries. The priest reportedly in his dying declaration said that some influential people, including Kailash Meena and his sons tried to encroach temple land and the accused threw petrol on him to set him on fire.

(With ANI inputs)